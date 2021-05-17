High Court Won't Review Enbrel Patent Ruling

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted to leave alone a ruling that Amgen Inc.'s patents for its blockbuster autoimmune drug Enbrel weren't invalid for double-patenting, effectively blocking Sandoz Inc. from selling a biosimilar version of the drug until 2029. The justices rejected Sandoz's petition for review, which argued that the Federal Circuit in July erred in finding that Amgen unit Immunex Corp. did not patent the same invention twice — once in its own patent and then again in patents it exclusively licenses from Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. Roche holds enough power in its licensing agreement for the patents not to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS