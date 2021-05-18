House Vote Sends Explicit Ban On Insider Trading To Senate

Law360, Washington (May 18, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that explicitly prohibits insider trading, giving the Senate an opportunity to finally pass legislation clarifying a murky area of securities law. The Insider Trading Prohibition Act was one of several measures approved as a group with a 350-75 vote Tuesday evening, and would formally bar individuals from trading a security while "aware of material, nonpublic information related to such security … if such person knows, or recklessly disregards, that such information has been obtained wrongfully, or that such purchase or sale would constitute a wrongful use of such information." The bill, sponsored...

