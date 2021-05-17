FTC Takes Disgorgement Off Table In Surescripts Case

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission won't be seeking disgorgement in its monopoly case against electronic prescription service Surescripts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the agency doesn't have the power to seek the return of ill-gotten gains when launching antitrust actions. The agency has reached an agreement with the e-script company — which it has accused of using contract terms to illegally maintain a monopoly — to drop the FTC's bid for disgorgement from its complaint after the high court decision last month, it informed a D.C. federal court on Friday. Though the FTC won't be seeking to recoup any funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS