Justices To Weigh Courts' Power Over Arbitration Awards

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will analyze the extent to which the Federal Arbitration Act gives federal judges jurisdiction to confirm or deny arbitration awards, marking the high court's latest foray into the nuances of the act. The justices will review a September ruling by the Fifth Circuit in which the appeals court said a district court correctly asserted federal jurisdiction over a bid by one-time financial adviser Denise Badgerow to upend the outcome of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration in favor of her former employer. Badgerow had launched multiple cases challenging her termination from a...

