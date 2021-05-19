Michael Best Adds Labor And Employment Vet In Chicago

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP added a veteran attorney with decades of experience including 19 years with Novack & Macey LLP working labor and employment matters as a Chicago-based partner, the firm announced. Courtney Tedrowe joined Michael Best's labor and employment practice group Monday, telling Law360 on Wednesday he chose to join the firm because he felt he needed a larger operation that had both the expertise in his practice field and a wide range of offerings to give clients a more comprehensive in-house offering instead of having to refer them to other firms for certain services. "Novack & Macey is...

