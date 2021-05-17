Hagens Berman Defends Keeping $52.8M While Fees Revised

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP told a district court Monday that it "did nothing wrong" in holding on to $52.8 million in attorney fees and costs vacated by the Ninth Circuit while the lower court determines its revised fees from $205 million in optical disk price-fixing settlements, and asked the court to award it $22.2 million in fees. The firm told the court it could not reduce or order forfeiture of the requested $22.2 million in fees based on "allegedly wrongful conduct," firing back at objectors who argued earlier this month that Hagens Berman's unwillingness to put the disputed funds in...

