Fake Film Financier Gets 13 Yrs. For $60M Fraud Scheme

By Carolina Bolado (September 14, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday sentenced one of the masterminds of a $60 million fraud scheme to 13 years in prison for helping steal funds from investors and producers seeking financial backing for movie and theater productions. In a proceeding held over Zoom, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal sentenced Benjamin Forrest McConley, 38, to 156 months in prison with three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to stealing money from film and theater investors to fund his lavish lifestyle. The judge also entered a $69 million forfeiture judgment against McConley. The sentence matched the request from federal prosecutors, who...

