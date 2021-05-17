8th Circ. Affirms Hotel Co.'s Win In Worker's Race Bias Case

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday axed a Black hotel front desk worker's race bias suit, saying his decision to give nonpaying visitors access to an empty hotel room motivated the hotel's management company to fire him. A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's December 2019 summary judgment ruling in favor of Atrium Hospitality, saying former employee Joseph Carter hadn't tied scattered vulgar comments to his termination. Rather, the panel found, Carter admitted he was fired for giving "unauthorized guests" a key to an out-of-use room he reserved for them, where law enforcement later found three people and evidence of illegal drugs....

