Dinsmore Adds Former US Patent Chief Of Staff In DC

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati-based law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP on Monday announced the hiring of a former chief of staff at the United States Patent and Trademark Office as of counsel in its intellectual property department. Brendan McCommas joins the firm in its Washington, D.C., office after his recent time as the chief of staff at the patent agency, as well as a stint as a special assistant in former President Donald Trump's White House. McCommas said in a statement that he interviewed at several firms but found the best fit at Dinsmore, noting his familiarity with the firm's IP transaction and licensing...

