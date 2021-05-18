Workers Caught Between Paycheck, Family Needs, Dems Say

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Democrats and Republicans on a U.S. Senate committee panel Tuesday said workers should be able to get paid leave, but disagreed about whether a national policy was necessary or an overreaching mandate that would harm small businesses. Democrats on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions urged support for paid leave — currently the subject of pending legislation — and said during a hearing that workers should not have to choose between a paycheck and taking care of their health needs or those of a family member. "People are still forced to choose between a paycheck they need to...

