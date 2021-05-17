4 Firms Guide Curaleaf's $67M Expansion In Colorado

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf announced Monday that it would acquire Colorado-based marijuana cultivator Los Sueños Farms in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $67 million, which was steered by law firms Husch Blackwell, Gesmer Updegrove, Greenberg Traurig and Vicente Sederberg. Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings Inc.'s planned purchase is expected to be paid out 61% in Curaleaf subordinate voting shares, 29% in cash and 10% in debt to mature in five years, the company said. Curaleaf may pay up to an additional $8 million in stock if cash-flow benchmarks for the next year are hit. The deal is expected to add several Colorado assets to...

