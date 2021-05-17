Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Giuliani Wants 1st Look At Seized Evidence In Lobbying Probe

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday asked a Manhattan federal court to let his lawyers screen files seized by the government for attorney-client privilege issues before a court-appointed expert weighs in, challenging the legitimacy of search warrants used in a long-running foreign lobbying probe.

Giuliani is opposing prosecutors' bid to appoint a special master for a privilege screen, saying that would be premature until the court determines whether the warrants were obtained properly. The government's request for a special master is a departure from the typical practice of using taint teams, reflecting the delicacy of the case and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!