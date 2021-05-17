Giuliani Wants 1st Look At Seized Evidence In Lobbying Probe

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday asked a Manhattan federal court to let his lawyers screen files seized by the government for attorney-client privilege issues before a court-appointed expert weighs in, challenging the legitimacy of search warrants used in a long-running foreign lobbying probe. Giuliani is opposing prosecutors' bid to appoint a special master for a privilege screen, saying that would be premature until the court determines whether the warrants were obtained properly. The government's request for a special master is a departure from the typical practice of using taint teams, reflecting the delicacy of the case and...

