NLRB Won't Pursue Charge Over Ben Shapiro Strike Tweet

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has dismissed a charge accusing The Daily Wire of violating federal labor law through a tweet from its co-founder Ben Shapiro, the limited-government public interest firm representing the conservative website announced Monday. The New Civil Liberties Alliance announced that NLRB Los Angeles office regional director Mori Rubin dismissed a charge last month that the Committee to Preserve the Religious Right to Organize brought accusing The Daily Wire of infringing workers' union rights. The charge concerned a tweet Shapiro posted in September 2020 that commented on Spotify workers threatening to strike over controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan...

