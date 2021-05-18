9th Circ. Reverses DOI Win On Endangered Species Notice

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put an illegal barrier in front of parties asking the agency to list a plant or animal under the Endangered Species Act by requiring them to also notify states about their petitions, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. The Ninth Circuit agreed with Friends of Animals that requiring petitioners to notify state agencies that handle species issues 30 days prior to submitting a petition to the federal government — a rule finalized by the FWS and the National Marine Fisheries Services in 2016 — violates the ESA, and overturned a Montana federal judge that had sided with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS