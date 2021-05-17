US Finalizes Duties On Lawn Mowers From China, Vietnam

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized duties Monday stretching as high as 263% on lawn mowers imported from China and Vietnam, backing claims from domestic producers that the goods have benefited from unfair trade practices. Affirming its preliminary decisions, Commerce's International Trade Administration found that mowers imported from both countries were being dumped on the market at artificially low prices and that the Chinese goods were bolstered by bloated government subsidies. The decision hands a win to Ohio-based MTD Products Inc., who petitioned the government for relief last year, asserting that the imported mowers were wrecking their bottom line. The case now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS