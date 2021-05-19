Sidley Lures Energy-Focused Tax Pro From White & Case

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a veteran lawyer with expertise in renewable energy projects to its tax, employee benefits and executive compensation team as a partner in its New York office. Hagai Zaifman, who was previously a partner at White & Case LLP in their global tax practice, will help bolster the firm's renewable energy work and join the market-leading renewables team in his new position. "The renewable energy market has grown significantly over the past decade, and continues to grow [during] the Biden administration," Zaifman told Law360 on Wednesday. "In this market, the top developers, investors, and lenders usually work with...

