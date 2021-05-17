Avery Dennison Hit With $27M Verdict In RFID Tag Patent Trial

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal jury on Friday found that Avery Dennison infringed an inventor's patent for RFID tags, holding the company liable for over $26.6 million in an award that included damages for a different line of tags a judge previously held infringes the technology. The jury's verdict in favor of Clarke McAllister's ADASA Inc. found that a line of Avery Dennison's tags infringes both literally and under the doctrine of equivalents, and covers past infringement through March based on a royalty rate. Future damages and possible enhancement are expected through the patent's expiration in 2026, according to Friedman Suder & Cooke,...

