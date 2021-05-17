Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Notre Dame Coach Hits University With Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A former University of Notre Dame swimming coach splashed the school with a sex discrimination suit Monday, claiming a universitywide culture of bias against female coaches and faculty led to her being undervalued and underpaid because of her sex and then fired, in part due to her pregnancy.

Coach April Jensen says the work she performed as an associate head coach for the university's men's and women's swimming teams was undervalued as a result of gender stereotyping, claiming the university paid her less than similarly situated males. She alleges her boss created a hostile work environment during and after her pregnancy...

