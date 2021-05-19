Romania Says It Already Paid Swedish Food Investors' Award

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Romania is asking the D.C. Circuit to relieve it from a 2019 ruling enforcing a $356 million arbitral award to two Swedish food investors, arguing that the investors got what they were owed just under a year later in enforcement proceedings that took place in the Balkan country. In a brief filed with the circuit court on Monday, Romania argued that the lower court judge, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta wrongly concluded last November that his judgment enforcing the award in September 2019 has not been satisfied. The award was issued in 2013 to investors Ioan and Viorel Micula after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS