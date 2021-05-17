Judge Slams Chilean Wine Co. For Not Fulfilling $29M Award

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge slammed a Chilean wine company owner in a three-page order for not complying with a court directive to pay a $28.7 million award, saying the court — not the debtor — decides whether he must pay. EGI-VSR LLC, a minority shareholder in wine company Vina San Rafael, has been trying to get Juan Carlos Celestino Coderch Mitjans, a majority shareholder in the wine company, to buy back shares in a yearslong award confirmation suit stemming from a soured investment contract. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. wrote in a Friday order that if EGI-VSR had not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS