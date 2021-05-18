Watchdogs Call For 'Broad Discussion' Over Pensions Policy

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 2:01 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator and The Pensions Regulator said on Tuesday that they are looking for insights into how Britons make retirement savings decisions during their working lives, as part of a "broad discussion" that will help future supervision. The Financial Conduct Authority and TPR said the responses will help them understand the changes that have taken place in the country since rules were introduced almost a decade ago requiring employees to be automatically enrolled in workplace saving plans. The call, which will run until June 30, will also take into account the introduction of rules that brought in pensions freedoms...

