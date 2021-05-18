LG Says UK Not The Place For Samsung's LCD Cartel Claim

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 9:14 PM BST) -- LG Display urged a London judge on Tuesday to overturn a decision allowing Samsung to slap it with a lawsuit to recover a portion of a price-fixing settlement relating to LCD panels, arguing the dispute between East Asian companies does not belong in England. The High Court damages claim stems from a 2010 enforcement action by the European Commission, hitting several liquid-crystal display panel manufacturers with hundreds of millions of euros in fines for running a cartel that harmed the market for televisions, computers and other products that use LCD components. Similar price-fixing claims were subsequently brought by U.K. authorities against...

