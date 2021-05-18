Skadden, Weil Rep $2.5B Convenience Store Supply Purchase

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Food distributor Performance Food Group said Tuesday it's buying convenience store supplier business Core-Mark in a cash-and-stock deal valuing it at $2.5 billion, led by Skadden and Weil. Richmond, Virginia-based Performance Food Group Co. is buying Texas-headquartered Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. for about $23.88 per share and providing 0.44 shares in exchange for each unit of Core-Mark, according to a joint statement. After the deal closes, Core-Mark investors will own about 13% of the combined business, it said. "Core-Mark is an outstanding company that we believe will significantly strengthen our business diversification and expansion into the convenience store channel," PFG chairman,...

