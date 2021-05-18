Terms Of $2.8B Genomic Sale Shield Deal, Chancery Told

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Genomic Health Inc. and Exact Sciences Corp., which acquired Genomic in 2019, told a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday that stockholders can't avoid business judgment deference in a suit challenging the companies' $2.8 billion merger because the cash share of the deal fell short of court-set scrutiny tripwires. During videoconference arguments for dismissal of a wide-ranging suit challenging the cancer diagnostic companies' merger, Robert S. Saunders of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III in Delaware Chancery Court that the claims stumbled on multiple defenses, including a seminal ruling in the...

