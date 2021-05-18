UK Watchdog Looking Into Sony's $430M Music Deal

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Sony's $430 million plan to pick up two companies from Kobalt Music Group has caught the eye of the United Kingdom's competition watchdog, which revealed Tuesday that it had launched a preliminary probe into the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority handed down an initial enforcement order, which presses pause on any further merging between the music companies until the regulator has completed its investigation, but it didn't provide a start date for the so-called Phase 1 investigation. It also hinted that the deadline date may be iffy, saying "the deadline of a given case may change during the merger assessment...

