Ill. High Court Mulls Arbitrator's Authority In University Firing

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board and a union representing university professors told the state's top court Tuesday that an arbitrator didn't abuse his discretion when he found Western Illinois University failed to comply with an earlier award in a termination dispute. Saying the arbitrator properly retained jurisdiction over the remedy in the termination dispute, an attorney for the board argued it rightly determined that Western Illinois University violated the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act by failing to comply with both the initial arbitration award and a supplemental arbitration award months later. At issue is whether the arbitrator was within his rights to...

