Arent Fox Chases Pharmaceutical Co. For Unpaid Legal Fees

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP is suing pharmaceutical company Ohemo Life Sciences Inc. over what the firm says is more than $200,000 in unpaid legal fees for counseling on intellectual property matters. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Arent Fox told a District of Columbia federal judge that Puerto Rico-based Ohemo contracted with the firm in May 2020 for patent and trademark counseling relating to the company's research and development efforts. The firm said Ohemo incurred $202,630.23 for the work done that year, which includes Washington, D.C.-based partner Richard J. Berman's 2020 hourly rate of $930. But the company failed to pay or respond...

