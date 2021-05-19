Ex-US Atty Rejoins Brownstein Hyatt As Denver Shareholder

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP added a former practice group chair as a Denver-based shareholder in its litigation department following a stint serving as United States attorney for the District of Colorado, the firm has announced. Jason Dunn joined Brownstein Hyatt for the second time on Tuesday after working as U.S. attorney from October 2018 until March 2021. After his government service ended, Dunn told Law360 on Wednesday, he was looking at a variety of Colorado-based firms to make a return to private practice before ultimately determining that his former firm, which he worked at from 2007 until 2018, was the...

