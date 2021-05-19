Biz Groups Back PBMs In North Dakota Preemption Fight

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Insurance and business groups are throwing their weight behind Pharmaceutical Care Management Association's Eighth Circuit argument that ERISA limits North Dakota's ability to govern pharmacy benefit managers, which connect pharmacies with insurers on behalf of employee benefit plans. In amicus briefs filed Tuesday, the U.S. Chamber, America's Health Insurance Plans and the Association of Federal Health Organizations argued that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempts two PBM oversight laws adopted by North Dakota in 2017, and that upholding the legislation would have "serious, negative ramifications" for benefit plans, as AFHO put it. "The court's decision, if it rejects preemption, will...

