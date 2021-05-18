Texas Free Speech Law Can't End $10M Medical Software Row

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday determined a state free speech law can't bring an end to a medical software developer's lawsuit alleging a client wrongly tried to reverse engineer the technology it spent nine years and $10 million developing. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals rejected arguments the claims implicated the right of association and thus could trigger dismissal under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP statute. The ruling allows Meridian Hospital Systems Corp. to proceed with its claims against Post Acute Medical LLC and two affiliates, which include alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, unfair competition, trademark dilution, quantum...

