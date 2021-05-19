Quinn Emanuel Adds Pair Of Foley & Lardner Bankruptcy Pros

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has added two bankruptcy attorneys previously with Foley & Lardner LLP as partners in its Washington, D.C., office. Erika L. Morabito and Brittany J. Nelson will be part of Quinn Emanuel's bankruptcy and restructuring group, where they will both concentrate their practices on representing clients in a broad range of bankruptcy matters, according to the firm's announcement on Tuesday. The attorneys have represented clients such as shareholders, ad hoc groups, unsecured creditors committees, businesses, individuals, nonprofit organizations and financial institutions in bankruptcy proceedings involving companies including Shiloh Industries, Pier 1, Toys R Us, Sears, GST...

