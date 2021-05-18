McD's Franchisees' $3M Deductions Nixed In Australia Court

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Court of Australia backed the Australian Taxation Office's denial of more than AU$4 million ($3.1 million) in deductions to the owners of several McDonald's Corp. franchises for supposed rent payments. In reality, the payments were "on capital account," or nondeductible revenue-based payments that the franchisees paid as part of the overall deal with McDonald's Australian subsidiary, the court said in a Friday judgment. Benjamin and Ronald Mussalli, who operated the franchises through the Mussalli Family Trust and the Mussalli Investment Trust, along with other family members, claimed the deductions from 2012 to 2015, on a total of seven locations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS