NY AG Settles With ​​​​​​​Water Filtration Co. Over Data Breach

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Online water filtration retailer Filters Fast Co. has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve a New York Attorney General's Office's investigation into a 2019 data breach that the company failed to disclose to affected consumers for more than a year, state officials said Tuesday. The retailer also pledged to create new protocols for responding to data breaches and to allow a third party to make assessments of its cybersecurity for the next five years in the wake of the breach that exposed personal data for around 320,000 U.S.-based customers, including credit card holders' names, billing addresses, expiration dates and security codes....

