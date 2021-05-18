Indian Banks Can Ax Security In Beer Tycoon's Bankruptcy

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- A consortium of Indian banks trying to claw back £1.05 billion ($1.45 billion) from a drinks tycoon can choose to give up their security over the embattled businessman's assets to speed along his bankruptcy, a London judge ruled on Tuesday. Neither insolvency law nor public policy grounds prevent 12 state-owned Indian banks and an asset reconstruction company from waiving their security over the assets of Vijay Mallya in India, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Michael Briggs ruled. The decision could help the banks bankrupt Mallya as part of efforts to recover debt from loans paid out to his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines after winning a...

