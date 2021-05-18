Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US To Exempt 250 Asylum-Seekers Daily From Pandemic Rule

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will exempt 250 asylum-seekers a day from a public health order designed to contain the coronavirus that bars the entry of migrants without valid travel documents, a spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday.

Amid litigation challenging the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, DHS said it is working to streamline a system to identify and exempt "particularly vulnerable individuals" from the border restrictions.

"This is done in close coordination with international and non-governmental organizations in Mexico, and includes COVID-19 testing before those vulnerable individuals identified through this process are allowed to enter the country," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!