US To Exempt 250 Asylum-Seekers Daily From Pandemic Rule

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will exempt 250 asylum-seekers a day from a public health order designed to contain the coronavirus that bars the entry of migrants without valid travel documents, a spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. Amid litigation challenging the Trump-era policy known as Title 42, DHS said it is working to streamline a system to identify and exempt "particularly vulnerable individuals" from the border restrictions. "This is done in close coordination with international and non-governmental organizations in Mexico, and includes COVID-19 testing before those vulnerable individuals identified through this process are allowed to enter the country," the...

