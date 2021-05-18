British Oil Bribery Whistleblower To Be Extradited To Monaco

Law360, London (May 18, 2021, 7:28 PM BST) -- A British lawyer who lifted the lid on a massive bribery scandal at Monaco-based Dutch oil services company SBM Offshore is to be extradited to the European principality over corruption allegations, his attorney said on Tuesday. Jonathan Taylor, a lawyer at SBM Offshore who provided evidence of bribery at the company in 2012, has been detained in Croatia since he was arrested while on holiday in July based on an Interpol red notice issued by Monaco. The Interpol notice has since been withdrawn. But Croatia's Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling on April 22, ordering his extradition on alleged bribery...

