8th Circ. Shoots Down Suit Over Deodorant 'Pink Tax'

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday tossed a suit alleging Conopco Inc. and retailers discriminate against women by charging them more for antiperspirants than men, saying the products are different enough that the products don't trigger Missouri's anti-discrimination laws. The three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Karen Schulte's complaint, which also targeted CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Schnuck Markets Inc. and Dierbergs Markets Inc., finding the Missouri federal court was right to throw it out. In the suit, Schulte had alleged Conopco and the retailers had charged between 40 cents and a dollar more for the "Advanced Care" line of...

