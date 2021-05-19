Prepare Now For New PFAS Regulations In Calif.

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and other entities in supply chains for consumer products sold in California might soon need to provide warnings regarding certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in their products. California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, recently announced its intent to further regulate and study PFAS under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65. Proposition 65 prohibits companies, including companies solely offering internet sales, from knowingly exposing California consumers to chemicals known to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity in consumer products without first providing a clear and reasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS