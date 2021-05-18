DC Circ. Confirms Disputed Award Against Security Co.

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A security company must pay $51,000 in attorney fees and costs for stalling arbitration with the Service Employees International Union, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday, rejecting the company's argument that the award should have been lower because it was unable to pay. The unanimous three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden's 2019 ruling ordering Preeminent Protective Services Inc. to pay SEIU Local 32BJ $51,097 to cover the costs of trying to force the company to arbitrate a labor dispute. Preeminent argued that Judge McFadden should have lowered the award because it couldn't pay after losing its biggest contract, but the...

