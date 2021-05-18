Amount Raises $100M To Help Banks Compete With Fintechs

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Amount, which offers technology to help banks compete with up-and-coming fintechs, said Tuesday it raised nearly $100 million and topped a $1 billion valuation in its latest funding round. Chicago-headquartered Amount said that including the latest round, it has raised $243 million since its inception as an independent company. The company was spun off from Chicago online lending company Avant in January 2020, according to its website. Amount says it helps banks and financial institutions offer compelling digital banking services for retail consumers as well as buy-now, pay-later options. The company counts Barclays US Consumer Bank, HSBC, TD...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS