Law Firm Hits Back In £140M Soccer Ownership Battle

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP has argued it is not to blame for business decisions that resulted in the former owner of an English soccer team losing control of the club, as the firm denied negligence in the drafting of a share agreement. The law firm hit back in a defense filed with the High Court on May 14 against the lawsuit brought by companies run by Kevin McCabe and his family. They claim that Shepherd and Wedderburn failed to draft an investor and shareholder agreement that accurately reflected a deal struck with a Saudi prince in 2013 for an investment in...

