Peugeot Sues Auto Parts Makers For €632M Over Cartel

Law360, London (May 20, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- Peugeot has sued a dozen auto-parts manufacturers for €632 million ($772 million) for allegedly driving up the prices of car safety components that it bought between 2004 and 2011, after the European authorities fined the companies for anti-competitive practices. Four companies belonging to the PSA Group — which owned Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall — have sued a group of car safety-systems makers for allegedly operating a cartel that increased prices when the group bought seatbelts and airbags from them, according to an April 21 High Court filing that has just been made public. The 12 companies — which include Tokai...

