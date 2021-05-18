Colo., Biz Group Spar Over Equal Pay Law's Interstate Impact

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The state of Colorado and a recruiters trade association exchanged legal blows in federal court filings Monday in the latest round of a fight over whether parts of a state equal pay law are unconstitutional because they interfere with interstate commerce. In a brief, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment defended the state's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act against the Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters' attempt to immediately block implementation of the law, which went into effect in January. The law's requirements for employers to include compensation in job postings and publicize promotional opportunities, among other obligations, are "simply...

