Deutsche Bank Sued Over Forex Rigging By UK Currency Firm

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 12:52 PM BST) -- Deutsche Bank is facing a fresh legal battle over allegations that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for their profit at the expense of a British currency investment firm, the latest in a raft of similar claims filed in London. A British currency investment firm is claiming at the High Court that Deutsche Bank traders misused its confidential information in foreign exchange markets to make secret profits. (iStock) ECU Group PLC alleged in a particulars of claim filed with the High Court on Friday that traders at Deutsche Bank AG misused its confidential information to make secret profits. They allegedly traded...

