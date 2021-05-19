DC Circ. Says Sioux Band Must Ask Feds To List It As Tribe

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's decision finding that it needn't compel the U.S. Department of the Interior to list the Mdewakanton Band of Sioux in Minnesota as a federal registered tribe, ruling that the band must petition the government before courts can intervene. The Mdewakanton band has argued a D.C. federal court was wrong to find that the band failed to exhaust administrative remedies. Such requirements only apply to tribes that are not recognized, and Congress has recognized the Mdewakanton through treaties since 1854, the band said. The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday disagreed, refusing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS