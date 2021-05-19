Hikma Urges Justices To Skip Case On Obviousness Evidence

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. want the U.S. Supreme Court to skip Amarin Pharma's appeal of a decision affirming the invalidation of six patents on its heart drug Vascepa, saying the lower court ruling at issue was "fact-intensive." In a filing Tuesday, Hikma and Dr. Reddy's formally opposed Amarin's certiorari petition that argued the Federal Circuit didn't properly take into account some secondary evidence of nonobviousness when it upheld the lower court ruling striking down the patents. Vascepa is used to treat high levels of triglycerides in the blood. In its petition to the high court, Amarin never cited...

