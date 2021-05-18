Ex-Jones Day Atty Can't Subpoena Partner By Email

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The last remaining former Jones Day lawyer suing the BigLaw powerhouse for purportedly underpaying female associates has lost her battle to subpoena a former firm partner by email, as a D.C. federal judge said the prevailing case law requires that the document be delivered in person. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said Monday that Katrina Henderson isn't legally allowed to serve an unnamed former Jones Day partner via email, though he also cleared Henderson to keep trying to depose the lawyer despite Jones Day's efforts to kibosh the effort. Henderson argued that her legal team has brought subpoenas in person...

