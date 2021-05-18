$8M Asbestos Win Stands In Secondhand Exposure Death Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld an $8 million verdict in a woman's suit alleging her son died of mesothelioma that resulted from exposure via his stepfather, an oil worker who regularly worked with products containing asbestos. In an opinion filed Friday, the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals rejected arguments from National Oilwell Varco LP, Union Carbide Corp. and Montello Inc. that the trial court wrongly denied them the chance to blame other, nonparty entities for the death of Brennan James Atkeson, allowing the verdict to stand. "This opinion represents a clear and thorough review of the evidence, the district court's...

