Medical Association Wants 6th Circ. Pronoun Ruling Redo

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The American Medical Association and other groups spoke up for the use of gender-affirming pronouns in schools Tuesday, asking the Sixth Circuit to reconsider its ruling on a free-speech case by an Ohio professor and saying evidence supports the university's policy of respecting students' gender identities. The National Association of Social Workers and the American Academy of Pediatrics joined the AMA's brief, which, like two separate friend-of-the-court filings Tuesday, asked the appeals court for a rehearing — possibly by the full bench — of its opinion in professor Nicholas K. Meriwether's case against the trustees at Shawnee State University. The Sixth...

