Colo. Laws Can't Make It Harder To Prove Medical Pot Defense

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals has ruled that the state's constitution lays out what is necessary for medical marijuana growers to defend against drug charges, and state laws governing medical pot can't change that. In a ruling on May 13, the appellate court rejected the Mesa County District Attorney's Office's argument that the judge overseeing the trial of a man facing charges for his medical marijuana grow had improperly instructed the jury when he declined to tell them about three requirements for medical marijuana caregivers created by state statutes governing medical pot. Those requirements can't impact the defenses to drug charges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS